2 Suspected Traffickers Arrested as Detectives Recover Heroin

Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives have arrested two suspected drug traffickers and recovered 250 grams of heroin in Mombasa.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 3, DCI said the duo was nabbed following a targeted raid in Maweni Estate, Nyali.

“In a coordinated operation led by DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) Mombasa, two traffickers have been arrested, leading to the recovery of 250 grammes of heroin.

“The targeted raid was initiated following credible intelligence regarding individuals implicated in both drug and child trafficking,” DCI stated.

During the operation, the authorities searched a house believed to be used to facilitate the illicit activity and discovered three sachets of heroin.

The discovery prompted the swift arrest of the suspects, identified as Amir Latf and Ruhman Abubakar.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that these individuals are not only traffickers of narcotics but are also entangled in child trafficking activities across Mombasa, Malindi and Nairobi.

The two suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment in a court of law.

“This arrest and recovery reaffirm the DCI’s commitment to combating drug and child trafficking through intelligence-led operations, ensuring the protection of vulnerable children and the dismantling of criminal networks involved in these serious crimes,” DCI said.

On January 23, detectives arrested two suspected drug peddlers and recovered heroin worth Ksh4 million.

The two suspects were nabbed in Utange, Mombasa, following a coordinated raid.

According to the DCI, detectives drawn from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU), the Transnational Organized Crime Unit (TOCU), assisted by police officers from Kiembeni Police Station, stormed a residential house hidden behind a towering perimeter wall in the Barawa area, Kisauni Sub-County.

“By the end of the operation, officers had recovered 1,346 grams of heroin with an estimated street value of Ksh4,092,000, alongside a digital weighing machine and a drying machine, evidence of a well-oiled illicit business,” DCI stated.