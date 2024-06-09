2 Suspected Traffickers Arrested Transporting Sh12 Million Bhang

The Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) Malindi on Saturday apprehended two suspected traffickers and seized over 429kg of bhang estimated to be worth Sh12 million on the streets.

In a statement, DCI said the operation was conducted jointly with their ANU Mombasa counterparts along the Mariakani-Mavueni road.

“The officers responded to a tip-off that a Mercedes-Benz Actros KAY 269J/ZC was about to become a vessel of vice, poised to transport the illicit cargo to a location shrouded in mystery,” read the statement in part.

The officers swiftly followed leads to the truck, ambushing the unsuspecting duo at an open field while about to load seven sacks of the prohibited herb.

The 28-year-old driver identified as Joseph Nzomo and his accomplice Auress Godfrey, 27, were assisted to a police car along with the seized narcotics and escorted to Mariakani Police Station where the truck was also detained.

“Traffickers and peddlers are being warned to shun the illicit trade and consider venturing in other lawful income generating projects, before the long arm of the law catches up with them and puts them away in prison facilities,” DCI stated.

This came days after the police launched a manhunt for another duo of drug traffickers who left behind seven sacks of bhang worth Sh13 million on the street.

The officers stumbled on the narcotics while on patrol duties along Busia-Kisumu road on Thursday, June 6.

