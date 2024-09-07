2 Suspects Arrested After Attempting To Bribe DCI Officers

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended two suspects who allegedly tried to bribe officers Sh179,000 for them to forego a case involving a suspected car thief.

In a statement, DCI said the two suspects Eugene Kiprop Kipchirchir, 38, and Hillary Kiplangat Kibet, 40 claimed to possess crucial information about the suspected car thief who had been on the run.

“These audacious culprits spun a web of lies, claiming to possess crucial information about a well-known fugitive involved in car theft. However, their yarn quickly unraveled when they attempted to grease the officers’ palms with the hefty bribe to keep the fugitive from facing justice,” said the DCI.

The duo was immediately apprehended and subsequently interrogated, helping the officers get the whereabouts of the car theft suspect.

“During the subsequent interrogation, the schemers spilled the beans, leading the officers to swoop down on a parking lot at Dondez restaurant and nab the main suspect, Rashid Oyondi Nyanuba, who was hiding inside an Isuzu double cab with the license plate KAW 092Y,” DCI stated.

The three suspects were taken to the Kondele Police Station, awaiting their arraignment in court.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations vowed it will not turn a blind eye to corruption and will uphold the law with the utmost integrity and impartiality.

“Cases of attempting to tip the scales of justice with underhanded tactics will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” DCI added.

