2 Suspects Arrested as Authorities Recover AK-47 Rifle

Police officers from Charidende GSU camp have arrested two suspects and seized an AK-47 rifle following a swift police operation in Charidende, Tana River County.

In a statement on Sunday, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two suspects were nabbed after a distress report was received about a shooting incident in the Hambaburo area.

The two gunmen are said to have targeted herders tending to their livestock, forcing a team of officers to respond to the situation.

“A team of officers from Charidende GSU camp and Charidende police station have arrested two individuals and seized an AK-47 rifle.

“The arrest follows a distress report of a shooting incident in Hambaburo area, where two assailants targeted four herders tending their livestock, sending them running for their lives in a panic,” read part of the statement.

The GSU officers conducted a thorough search of a Manyatta house linked to one of the suspects, recovering an AK-47 rifle, two magazines, and rounds of ammunition.

“Responding swiftly, the officers conducted a thorough search of a Manyatta house linked to one of the suspects, leading to the following recoveries: an AK-47, snugly wrapped in sacks and concealed under the floor, two AK-47 magazines and 118 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition,” DCI stated.

The suspects two Osman Muhumed, 31, and Adhan Ahmed, 19 are currently in police custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Meanwhile, the recovered firearm, magazines, and ammunition are securely stored as exhibits.