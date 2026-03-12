Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

At kingbilly casino, enjoy vibrant gameplay, dazzling slots, and bountiful rewards. Each moment promises elegance, excitement, and unforgettable victories.

Discover ricky casino, where thrilling gameplay and lavish bonuses combine for a premium casino experience. Every spin delivers excitement, luxury, and spectacular wins.

Experience aussie play casino mobile, a high-class casino offering dazzling visuals and generous rewards. Each spin is filled with thrills, elegance, and unforgettable wins.

Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Suspects Arrested as DCI Recovers Drugs Worth Ksh5.4 Million

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) have apprehended two suspected drug traffickers and recovered drugs valued at Ksh5.4 million.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the two were arrested following an operation in Joska, Machakos County.

“The operation unfolded at around 0200 hours, when vigilant ANU detectives acting on actionable intelligence regarding individuals involved in trafficking narcotic substances mounted a targeted operation in Ng’alalya area of Joska, within Mavoko Sub-County, Machakos County,” read the statement.

According to the DCI, the detectives intercepted a vehicle which had been flagged as a possible carrier of the illicit consignment.

The ANU detectives swiftly moved in and secured the vehicle before conducting a meticulous search.

During the search, the officers recovered three greenish gunny bags and eleven yellow-taped bales, all packed with greenish dry plant material suspected to be narcotic drugs.

Two suspects who were in the vehicle at the time were immediately arrested and have been identified as 30-year-old Charles Otibong’or Muruga and 29-year-old Joel Dienya Swart.

However, the driver of the vehicle, identified only as Newton, managed to escape from the scene by a whisker during the operation.

Detectives have since launched a manhunt for the fugitive suspect as investigations intensify.

Preliminary assessments indicate that the recovered consignment has an approximate weight of 180 kilograms, with an estimated street value of KSh5,400,000.

The recovered exhibits have since been securely transported and stored at the DCI Headquarters exhibits store, where they are pending official weighing and sampling to ascertain the precise weight and value as part of the ongoing investigations.

Meanwhile, the suspects are currently being held at Muthaiga Police Station, where they remain in custody pending arraignment before court on charges related to trafficking in narcotic drugs.

The vehicle used in the suspected trafficking operation has been detained at Joska Police Station, awaiting transfer to the DCI Headquarters yard as investigations progress.

In this article:,

You May Also Like

News

Detectives Arrest Ex-Convict Linked to Violent Robbery Spree in Meru

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Meru, working jointly with officers from the Kenya Police Service (KPS) and the Administration Police...

1 day ago

News

4 Notorious Gang Members Arrested in Migori

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested four suspects linked to a wave of violent robberies in Migori County. In a...

2 days ago

News

Detectives Arrest TikToker After Viral Video of Him Tearing Kenyan Currency

Detectives from the Banking Fraud Investigations Unit (BFIU) have arrested a man accused of deliberately mutilating Kenyan currency notes. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations...

2 days ago

News

TikToker Arrested Over Alleged Threatening Video

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a TikToker for allegedly sharing a video containing a threatening message. In an update on...

February 26, 2026