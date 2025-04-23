2 Suspects Arrested In Ksh17 Million Godown Heist

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended two suspects in connection with a Ksh17.6 million heist at a godown in Embakasi.

In a statement on Wednesday, DCI said the heist took place at Atlantic Business Park in Embakasi on April 20.

“This audacious theft resulted in an estimated loss of approximately Sh17.6 million worth of goods. According to a report filed at Mombasa Road Police Station, employees returned to work following the Easter holidays and were met with disbelief as they found that Go Down No. 16 and No. 17, belonging to Aetlantiq Group Limited, having been broken into and assorted goods having been stolen,” read the DCI statement in part.

DCI detectives established that a group of individuals armed with crude weapons had gained entry into the godown by cutting through the iron sheet roof, strategically accessing the accounts offices and storeroom.

The thieves stole an array of valuable equipment, including 363 pieces of 43 inch Hisense Tv, 20 pieces of 20 inch HB Tv, 11 sets of HS 218 soundbars, four HP laptops, two mobile phones, desktop computers, school bags, spare parts, and CCTV servers, among other items, before vanishing.

DCI also noted that a team of security personnel manning the godown, who have since gone into hiding, failed to alert the authorities despite responding to the alarm triggered during the incident, further fueling suspicions of a broader conspiracy.

“A painstaking probe into the matter was initiated, and through forensic leads, two key suspects, James Macharia Mwangi and his accomplice Keriko Wanjama, were arrested at their hideout at Scorpion Den hotel located in Ruai,” DCI stated.

The detectives recovered 269 units of Hisense 43-inch televisions, 65 units of Hisense 55-inch A6 televisions, 2 units of Hisense 65-inch Q6 televisions, 8 units of Hisense 58-inch A6 televisions, 7 units of Hisense 32-inch A4 televisions, 4 units of Hisense 40-inch televisions, 4 units of Hisense 50-inch televisions, an Aiwa SB 8320 speaker, Aiwa SB 2031 speaker, and 11 sets of HS 218 soundbars among other items.

They also recovered a white Mitsubishi FH motor vehicle, registration number KAV 565Q, which was found loaded with the stolen goods.

The two suspects are currently in custody and undergoing processing pending arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, the recovered items and vehicle are being detained as exhibits as detectives continue to pursue further leads to arrest the security personnel who were on duty, and identify and apprehend additional individuals linked to this daring burglary.

