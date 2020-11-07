2 Suspects Arrested in Over M-Pesa Fraud Scheme

Two M-Pesa fradusters arrested in Mumias

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 2 suspects believed to be behind a string of M-Pesa fraud cases in Mumias East, Kakamega County.

The duo, 30-year-old Jonathan Ambwaya Kwini and his 23-year-old accomplice, Timothy Siloche Wesonga were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation at Bomani Teachers’ Estate in Mumias town.

According to the DCI, the raid followed crucial tips from the public, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of items linked to the fraud.

“In a move to curb the rise of financial crime, law enforcement officers in Mumias East have arrested two key suspects involved in a series of M-Pesa fraud schemes in the area,” DCI stated.

The detectives recovered a Safaricom Mobicom handset used for SIM card registration, four Itel phones, 70 Airtel SIM cards, 24 Telkom SIM cards, and more than 5,000 Safaricom SIM cards.

Detectives also seized 142 national ID cards belonging to different individuals, evidence that pointed to the scale and sophistication of the suspects’ operation.

The two suspects were transferred to Kakamega Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits.

The duo will be arraigned on Monday to face charges and join other suspects already in custody over similar offences.