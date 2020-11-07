Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Suspects Arrested in Over M-Pesa Fraud Scheme

Published

Two M-Pesa fradusters arrested in Mumias

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested 2 suspects believed to be behind a string of M-Pesa fraud cases in Mumias East, Kakamega County.

The duo, 30-year-old Jonathan Ambwaya Kwini and his 23-year-old accomplice, Timothy Siloche Wesonga were apprehended during an intelligence-led operation at Bomani Teachers’ Estate in Mumias town.

According to the DCI, the raid followed crucial tips from the public, leading to the recovery of a significant cache of items linked to the fraud.

“In a move to curb the rise of financial crime, law enforcement officers in Mumias East have arrested two key suspects involved in a series of M-Pesa fraud schemes in the area,” DCI stated.

The detectives recovered a Safaricom Mobicom handset used for SIM card registration, four Itel phones, 70 Airtel SIM cards, 24 Telkom SIM cards, and more than 5,000 Safaricom SIM cards.

Detectives also seized 142 national ID cards belonging to different individuals, evidence that pointed to the scale and sophistication of the suspects’ operation.

The two suspects were transferred to Kakamega Police Station alongside the recovered exhibits.

The duo will be arraigned on Monday to face charges and join other suspects already in custody over similar offences.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021