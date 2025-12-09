Enter aussie play casino app, where glamorous slots and sparkling bonuses create nonstop excitement. Every spin delivers luxurious wins and high-class thrills.

2 Suspects Arrested Over Fake NPS Calling Letters

Police officers have arrested two suspected fraudsters in connection with conning unsuspecting Kenyans with fake letters to join the National Police Service (NPS).

In a statement on Tuesday, December 9, DCI said the suspects were apprehended by officers from Parliament Police Station.

The two were arrested following complaints from members of the public who were duped by the fake NPS calling letters.

“Law enforcement officers at Parliament Police Station have arrested two con artists who have been targeting desperate job seekers by peddling fake National Police Service (NPS) calling letters in Nairobi.

“Evaline Jepchirchir Rotich and Jane Chepkonga Chelanga were taken into custody after complaints from members of the public, many of whom were swindled at the busy Kencom area. The duo is accused of luring victims with promises of guaranteed jobs before taking their hard-earned money,” NPS stated.

Acting on reliable information, officers conducted a quick operation that led to the suspects’ arrest and the recovery of Sh330,200 in cash from their possession, believed to be proceeds of their scam.

Further questioning revealed a new lead, taking detectives to Upper Hill, where a third accomplice ran away upon noticing police presence, leaving behind a Mazda Station Wagon with the registration KDV 862D.

The police officers recovered two more fake NPS calling letters in the vehicle, indicating a wider racket.

The suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment. Meanwhile, the abandoned vehicle is being held as an exhibit, as the search for the fleeing accomplice continues.

This comes a day after Deputy Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli’s nephew, James Chesimani Masengeli, was charged in connection with defrauding Kenyans of Ksh2 million in a fake police recruitment scam.

Masengeli was released on a Sh 1 million bond or a cash bail of Ksh500,000 by the court. The case is set to be mentioned on December 16, 2025.

