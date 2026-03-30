2 Suspects Arrested Over Impersonating EACC Officers, Extorting Money from Kenyans

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers have arrested two individuals in connection with impersonating commission officers and extorting money from unsuspecting members of the public.

In a statement on Monday, March 30, EACC said the two suspects, Annastacia Mueni Kavemba and Stephen Muleu Ngati, were apprehended following a complaint lodged on March 29, 2026.

“The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested two individuals for impersonating Commission officers and extorting money from members of the public.

“The suspects, Annastacia Mueni Kavemba and Stephen Muleu Ngati, were apprehended following a complaint lodged on March 29, 2026,” read the statement.

According to the commission, Kavemba allegedly contacted the complainant while posing as an EACC officer.

The suspect claimed that the complainant was under investigation and demanded money to influence the outcome of the case and prevent further action.

Acting on the complaint, EACC officers launched a targeted operation that culminated in the arrest of the two suspects immediately after they received a KSh20,000 bribe.

The suspects are currently being held at the EACC headquarters at Integrity Centre, where they are undergoing statement recording and further processing.

“EACC urges the public to remain vigilant and to report any incidents of bribery and extortion immediately,” the commission stated.

This comes days after EACC officers arrested a revenue officer from Kilifi County Government over allegations of bribery and abuse of office.

The suspect, Sylvia Dhahabu Karisa, a Building Inspector attached to the Approvals section in Watamu Municipality, allegedly demanded Ksh435,000 from a complainant to facilitate the issuance of a construction approval.

Upon receiving the complaint on March 25, 2026, the Commission conducted preliminary investigations, which confirmed a bribe demand of Ksh400,000.

EACC then conducted an operation on March 26, 2026, leading to the arrest of the suspect at the Watamu municipal offices.