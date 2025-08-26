2 Suspects Arrested Over Over Illegal Overseas Job Recruitment Scheme

Detectives from the DCI’s Transnational Organised Crime Unit (TOCU), working with officers from Mombasa Central Police Station, have arrested two directors of an overseas job recruitment agency accused of operating without a valid licence.

In a statement on Tuesday, August 26, DCI said the two suspects were apprehended during a raid in the Makadara area.

“Acting on actionable intelligence, the team raided a premises in the Makadara area, where Al-Wajib Investments Ltd was found running its business from a residential building. Two directors of the agency, Bilal Dundo Nyanje and Ali Abu Bakari, were promptly apprehended,” read the statement in part.

During the raid, detectives uncovered an expired National Employment Authority (NEA) registration certificate, two registers, a receipt book, and the agency’s official stamp—all of which were seized as exhibits.

The two suspects are currently in custody, undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

Further, the detectives cautioned Kenyans seeking employment abroad to verify the status of recruitment agencies through the NEA, noting that only duly accredited firms are authorised to facilitate overseas job placements.

“Only agencies duly accredited by NEA are legally authorised to carry out recruitment for overseas jobs. In the meantime, the NPS is intensifying its crackdown on unlicensed recruitment operators, and those found violating the law will face appropriate legal action,” the NPS added.

