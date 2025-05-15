Connect with us

2 Suspects Linked To Murder Of 17-year-old Refugee Girl Charged Afresh

The Garissa High Court on Thursday, May 15, set aside a plea where three men had been charged with the murder of a 17-year-old refugee girl in Wajir following a mental assessment report that revealed that one of them was unfit to stand trial.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) said Mohammed Kassim Tiffow, husband to the deceased, and Adan Mohammed Ahmed were charged afresh after a mental assessment report showed that Mussa Sheikh was unfit to stand trial.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Bernard Owour informed the court that the two allegedly murdered Gaala Adan, a refugee girl aged 17, on 22nd March 2025 at Lolkuta South Sub-location, Wara Location, Hadado Sub-County, within Wajir County.

“The deceased, born on 1st January 2008, had been married to the first accused, Mohammed Kassim Tiffow (aged 40), in a ceremony held in accordance with Somali rites on 22nd February 2025 at Dagahaley Refugee Camp,” ODPP stated.

The two suspects pleaded not guilty to the charges before Justice John Onyiego.

Justice Onyiego directed that the suspect, Mussa Sheikh Ahmed, be taken to a mental health facility for medication.

Mussa will plead to murder charges at a later date after a mental assessment report determines that he is fit to stand trial.

The court also directed that he be admitted to Mathare Mental Hospital for treatment and that the Garissa probation office prepare a second pre-bail report after a report filed in court on Thursday failed to capture the views of the victim’s family.

The two other accused persons will be remanded at Garissa GK prison until 19th May 2025, when the case will come up for a mention.

