2 Suspects Who Burnt Ichung’wah’s Office Charged

Two suspects who are believed to have set ablaze National Assembly majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah’s office were on Monday before a Kiambu Court.

In a statement, the DCI said the two suspects together with others who were not before the court set the Kikuyu NG-CDF office on fire and damaged the office of the Kikuyu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner on June 25, 2024.

“Naftary David Njama Gatuota, Joseph Kuru Waweru, and others not before court are accused of having taken part in the setting on fire of the Kikuyu NG-CDF offices valued at Sh20 million, malicious damage to property where they set on fire an NG-CDF vehicle valued at Sh2.5 million and also damaged the office of the Kikuyu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner valued at Sh 600,000,” read the statement in part.

The two individuals who unsuccessfully vied for elective posts during the 2022 elections denied all three counts and were released on Sh1 Million bond with a surety of a similar amount or a cash bail of Sh 200,000.

Four other individuals were also charged with breaking into a building and stealing assorted goods worth over Sh 450,000 from various stalls within Nairobi.

The four, William Barasa, Dennis Kamau, Brian Thirikwa Wangechi, and Christopher Nyogoro appeared at Milimani law courts before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi where they pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Meanwhile, Stephen Mokogi Nyarenchi and Geoffrey Njau Wangui were also charged with unlawful entry into parliament precincts on June 29, 2024, by climbing over the fence along Parliament Road.

