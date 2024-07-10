Connect with us

News

2 Traffickers Posing As Travelers Arrseted, Narcotics Seized

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two suspected drug traffickers in Nairobi.

In a statement, DCI said the two suspects who have been identified as Clinton Bdede and Kelvin Sibukhu were nabbed at a bus station in Nairobi CBD carrying 17 bales of bhang worth 990 thousand.

According to DCI the two were coming from Budalangi and were headed to Kamulu in Machakos County where they reside.

“Two suspects, Clinton Ndede and Kelvin Sibukhu were arrested earlier today at a bus station in Nairobi CBD after they were found with 17 bales of bhang approximated at Sh990,000 in street value.

“The two were nabbed moments after disembarking from a Guardian bus from Budalangi, Busia County just before they boarded a super metro shuttle en route to Kamulu where they reside,” DCI stated.

Search in their luggage by anti-narcotics officers saw the seizure of the 17 bales weighing 34kgs, hence their arrest.

FotoJet (10)

This comes a day after police officers in Kisii arrested a 42-year-old man for allegedly trafficking 146 kilograms of bhang along the Kisii-Migori highway.

According to the DCI, Kisii law enforcers gave the suspect a chase after they got wind of his illegal trade. The suspect was taken to Suneka Police Station for further processing.

“The vehicle got stuck in a ditch to the disappointment of the determined occupants. Even so, the driver managed to scamper into nearby thickets and hold up” said the DCI.

