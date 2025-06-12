Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

2 Vehicles Torched As Protests Turn Chaotic In Nairobi CBD

By

Published

Cars flames 1749731074

Two vehicles were set ablaze on Thursday in Nairobi CBD as protestors took to the streets over the death of Albert Ojwang.

The two vehicles, which were parked along Aga Khan Walk in Nairobi, were completely destroyed.

The chaos erupted on Thursday afternoon as irate Kenyans engaged in violent confrontations with police officers following the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

The protesters also destroyed the new dustbins that were recently installed by the Nairobi County Government along various streets in the CBD.

Anti-riot police officers were deployed to contain the angry protestors who were demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

The police officer lobbed tear gas canisters at the protestors to force them out of Nairobi CBD.

The protestors had marched through  City Hall, Jeevanjee Gardens, and Parliament Buildings demanding justice.

Ojwang died while in police custody at Central Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest in Homa Bay County.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday by Pathologist Bernard Midia revealed that Ojwang died as a result of a head injury and neck compressions.

“The cause of death is very clear. A head injury, neck compression, and we also have other injuries on other parts of the body that are pointing towards assault,” Midia said.

Also Read: Central Police Station OCS Denies Role in Albert Ojwang’s Murder

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021