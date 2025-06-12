2 Vehicles Torched As Protests Turn Chaotic In Nairobi CBD

Two vehicles were set ablaze on Thursday in Nairobi CBD as protestors took to the streets over the death of Albert Ojwang.

The two vehicles, which were parked along Aga Khan Walk in Nairobi, were completely destroyed.

The chaos erupted on Thursday afternoon as irate Kenyans engaged in violent confrontations with police officers following the death of social media influencer Albert Ojwang.

The protesters also destroyed the new dustbins that were recently installed by the Nairobi County Government along various streets in the CBD.

Anti-riot police officers were deployed to contain the angry protestors who were demanding the resignation of Deputy Inspector General of Police Eliud Lagat.

The police officer lobbed tear gas canisters at the protestors to force them out of Nairobi CBD.

The protestors had marched through City Hall, Jeevanjee Gardens, and Parliament Buildings demanding justice.

Ojwang died while in police custody at Central Police Station in Nairobi following his arrest in Homa Bay County.

An autopsy conducted on Tuesday by Pathologist Bernard Midia revealed that Ojwang died as a result of a head injury and neck compressions.

“The cause of death is very clear. A head injury, neck compression, and we also have other injuries on other parts of the body that are pointing towards assault,” Midia said.

