2 Women Arrested at JKIA Over Alleged Attempt to Smuggle 658g of Gold

Two women have been arrested at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) after a multi-agency team allegedly foiled an attempt to smuggle approximately 658 grams of gold out of Kenya.

In a statement on Sunday, September 6, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said suspects, Mahamed Shukri Abdulahi and Sabriye Farhiyo Hussein, were intercepted in the early hours of September 4, 2026, as they prepared to board an Emirates flight to Dubai.

“Two women are behind bars after a multi-agency team at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) foiled an alleged attempt to smuggle 658 grams of gold out of the country.

“The two suspects, Mahamed Shukri Abdulahi and Sabriye Farhiyo Hussein, were intercepted in the wee hours of September 4, 2026, as they prepared to board an Emirates flight to Dubai,” the statement read.

The duo was searched, and Mahamed Shukri Abdullahi was found with a 541-gram gold bar, cleverly concealed in her hair, wrapped in a hairband and tucked beneath her hijab.

Her accomplice had also concealed a gold pellet weighing 116.79 grams inside her bra, bringing the total weight of the recovered suspected gold to approximately 658 grams.

The suspects were taken into custody and are being processed pending arraignment as investigations into the alleged mineral smuggling attempt continue.

“The DCI, working jointly with multi-agency partners, remains relentless in dismantling illegal mining and mineral smuggling networks, protecting Kenya’s precious natural resources from criminal exploitation,” DCI stated.

This comes weeks after a city lawyer was arrested and arraigned in court in connection with an alleged Sh69,024,800 gold scam.

The suspect, Alphonce Collins Odoyo Osewe, was arrested by detectives from the DCI Nairobi Regional Office within the precincts of the Milimani Law Courts pursuant to a warrant of arrest issued after he failed to honour court summons.

Following his arrest, the suspect was presented before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at Milimani, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge. The court ordered that he be remanded in custody pending the determination of his bail application.