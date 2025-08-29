Connect with us

2 Women Arrested With Ksh70m in Fake US dollars

By

Published

FotoJet (15)

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested two women in possession of  $560,000 (approximately Ksh70 million) in counterfeit currency.

In a statement on Friday, August 29, the DCI said the operation was based on solid intelligence that led officers to the suspects.

The suspects, identified as Ifrah Ali Jeyte and Qamar Salat Abdi, were arrested during a well-coordinated operation in Upperhill.

“Detectives from the DCI Nairobi regional office have apprehended two women in possession of substantial quantities of counterfeit US dollars.

“Acting on solid intelligence, detectives conducted a well-coordinated operation in Upper Hill where they arrested the female suspects, Ifrah Ali Jeyte and Qamar Salat Abdi,” DCI stated.

During the operation, the DCI detectives conducted a search and discovered numerous bundles of $100 denomination notes concealed in a handbag.

The seized money was later counted at the DCI Nairobi area headquarters, where it was confirmed to total $560,000 (Ksh 70 million) in fake notes.

“The magnitude of their operation became evident when officers conducted a count of the counterfeit currency at DCI Nairobi Area Headquarters, uncovering a total of USD 560,000, equivalent to approximately Ksh 70 million,” DCI added.

The two suspects are in custody as detectives prepare charges ahead of their arraignment in court.

Also Read: DCI Launches Investigation After Chaos During EACC’s Raid at Natembeya’s Home

