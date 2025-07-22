Connect with us

News

20-Year-Old Linked to Costco murder Arrested By FBI in Kenya, Extradited To US

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Kenya in connection with the murder of a woman in Tukwila, Washington.

The suspect was apprehended by FBI agents and flown back to the United States to face the murder charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle, the suspect, Salman Haji is being held in King County Jail in Seattle, where his bail has been set at $5 million (ksh640 million).

Haji and his accomplice, Ilyiss Mohamud Abdi, are facing charges of murder, robbery, and attempted robbery.

According to the charges, on Jan 26, 2024, Haji shot and killed 67-year-old Yuam Ming while trying to steal her sister’s purse as the pair was loading groceries into their car.

Abdi is accused of being the getaway driver in a Porsche SUV that was carjacked from a woman earlier in the day in Seattle.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV footage, dashcam recordings from the getaway vehicle, and by a police officer who was in pursuit of the suspects immediately after the shooting.

Haji left the US on a flight from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport just five days after the murder.

According to court filings, he fled Washington immediately after a social media post named him as a suspect in Ming’s killing.

The incident comes months after Kevin Kang’ethe was extradited to Massachusetts to face trial following his arrest in Nairobi.

Kang’ethe fled to Kenya after killing his girlfriend, 30-year-old Margaret Mbitu, whose body was discovered in a vehicle parked at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

