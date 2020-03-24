20th Century Philosophy by Robert Wolff Essay- by EduBirdie

Created by Robert Wolff, the philosophy of authority rose from the idea of sovereignty and power. The major tenet of this philosophy functions on the argument that “the right to command and correlatively the right to be obeyed is dependent on sovereignty of the person in authority” (Wolff, 2005, p. 20). As indicated by Wolff, philosophy of authority functions best within the guiding principles such as natural law or any other form of law as a prerequisite for confirming sovereignty in exercising the authority.

Essay on 20th Century Philosophy by Robert Wolff

Reflectively, this tenet unites the individual to freedom of choice, which is to be exercised over a lthe ong period to establish the level of uniformity; especially the directive is implemented with the support from the subjects. In fact, what matters in the intention of the action in inter and intra personal relationship, sina ce the primary aim of the argument is to declare the directive as confirming to the source of the authority (Wolff, 2005).

How this philosophy reflected the change in the industry and the individual

The minor and major premise in this philosophy is moral intentions and moral authority. For instance, a learning institution has the moral authority over the learners and the action has good intentions. The major and minor premises in this argument are free will and moral worthiness. The students as individual entities are not mature enough to exercise their free will within acceptable limits of moral worthiness of the institutional authority.

The political system of any society is built on its beliefs and traditions. Beliefs and traditions are normally theorized. In this case, an action or belief would be right if it brings happiness to the majority. Hence, it is an authority principle and does not take into perspective the fairness aspect. The correct principle for any belief should depend on the nature of the belief. However, in a just society, it should be volition of the citizens to comply with whatever principle chosen as long as they obey the authority.

Philosophy of Value-ethics

The philosophy of value and ethics was developed by Emmanuel Kant as a continuation of the moral ethics. Kant is specific in asserting that wit, intelligence, and judgment are generally of good value to human life, but might turn out to be timid Edubirdie when employed for bad rationale. Kant concludes that good will cannot be perverted since it is ‘intrinsically and unqualifiedly good’. The value of the free will may be declared timid when the rationale does not give room for independent views on the morality of an action (Thomas, 2006).

Thus, Kant strongly www.sitejabber.com believes that highest moral rest on ‘good will’ which allows mankind to undertake actions in the backdrop of peak morality. Although the rationale of an action may be valid, the subjects of this action must be allowed to exercise their freedom of making decision in the process to ensure that the end result conforms to value-ethics proposed in this philosophy (Anton, 2006).

How this philosophy reflected the change in the industry and the individual

The formulation in this philosophy is that people should not use others as a mean to succeed. The code of ethics within this philosophy specifically points out that individual integrity and honesty are the most important part of ethical conduct within an organization. This is so because individuals are the micro-organisms that build an organization as evident in the current personal and organizational relationships across different industries.

Philosophy ?

