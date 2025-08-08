Connect with us

21 Killed in Grisly Accident in Kisumu

At least 21 people have been killed after being involved in a tragic road accident at the Coptic Roundabout on Kisumu-Kakamega Road in Kisumu City.

The passengers were reportedly coming from a burial at Kisumu when a high school bus they were in overtuned on the road.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Enforcement Officer Peter Maina, who confirmed the accident, said the bus was travelling from Kakamega towards Kisumu when the accident occurred.

“The driver appears to have lost control of the vehicle as it approached the Coptic Roundabout, crossed over to the opposite lane heading back to Kakamega, and plunged into a ditch,” said Maina.

The deceased passengers include 10 women, 10 men, and a 10-year-old girl.

Five other passengers sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment, while 15 others, including a minor, suffered minor injuries.

The injured passengers were admitted to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) in Kisumu.

Coptic Roundabout has become an infamous blackspot, with locals attributing the high number of road accidents to poor road design, inadequate and unclear signage, and reckless driving.

The accident comes a day after nine people died following a tragic collision between a Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) staff bus and a Kenya Railways cargo train in Morendat, Naivasha.

The accident occurred after a bus, which was ferrying 32 employees getting off a morning shift, was struck by a train at a railway crossing.

Also Read: ‘Miracle Babies’ Preacher Gilbert Deya Dies in Kisumu Highway Accident

