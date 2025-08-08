21 Mourners Killed as School Bus Overturns at Coptic Roundabout In Kisumu

A pall of grief hangs heavy over Kisumu County following a devastating road accident on Friday, August 8, 2025, that claimed the lives of at least 21 people. The tragedy unfolded at the notorious Coptic Roundabout along the Kisumu-Kakamega Road when an AIC Naki High School bus, ferrying mourners from a burial ceremony in Nyahera, overturned.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Commander Peter Maina confirmed the grim details, stating, “At least 21 people are feared dead after the bus they were in overturned at the Coptic Roundabout on the Kisumu-Kakamega Road.” The ill-fated bus was reportedly returning from a funeral, turning a solemn occasion into a catastrophic one.

Eyewitnesses described a scene of utter chaos and despair. Passengers were reportedly thrown from the vehicle upon impact, and images from the scene depicted the mangled wreck of the bright yellow school bus lying on its side near a sharp bend.

Beyond the fatalities, five individuals are in critical condition, and 15 others, including an eight-month-old infant, are nursing injuries at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital. Rescue operations were swiftly mounted by the Kenya Red Cross, St. John Ambulance, and various county hospitals, with emergency teams working tirelessly amidst a large gathering of locals.

While the exact cause of the accident remains under investigation, preliminary reports suggest the driver lost control before the bus veered off the highway and overturned. However, residents and authorities alike point to the Coptic Roundabout as a well-known blackspot, notorious for its frequent and often fatal accidents. Locals have consistently attributed the high number of crashes to a confluence of factors: poor road design, inadequate signage, and reckless driving.

“The Coptic Church area is the major black spot in Kisumu,” stated Senior Superintendent Andrew Naibei, Nyanza Regional Traffic Police Officer, in a past interview, highlighting the persistent danger of the location. The descent from Riat Hills leading to the roundabout is particularly perilous, with its steep nature posing a significant challenge, especially for drivers of heavy commercial vehicles. Many drivers, attempting to save fuel, engage neutral gear while descending, a practice strongly discouraged by authorities due to its inherent risks.

This latest tragedy is not an isolated incident at the Coptic Roundabout. Just this year, the area has witnessed several other serious accidents. On July 15, a Uzima University bus overturned, killing one worker and injuring 46 others.

Barely two weeks prior, on July 3, a lorry overturned, resulting in three fatalities and five critical injuries. In April, an Easy Coach bus carrying students, including one from Chavakali High School, overturned at the same spot, leading to one student’s death and multiple injuries.

The recurring nature of these accidents has led to repeated calls for government intervention to redesign the junction and implement stricter safety measures.

As investigations continue, authorities urge motorists to exercise extreme caution when navigating this deadly stretch of road.