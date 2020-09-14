Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

21 MPs Accompany Ruto to Kajiado

Avatar

By

Published

IMG 20200914 085751
IMG 20200914 085751

(KDRTV) – At least 20 MPs accompanied Deputy President William Ruto for a church service in Kajiado on Sunday.

The DP attended two church functions in Kitengela before addressing a multitude of people in Kitengela town. In a what can only be described as a show of might, the DP announced on Twitter that he had 21 lawmakers with him.

21 MPs in Kajiado, the same region he was recently branded a clerk by Environment CS Keriako Tobiko. That was a big statement.

Read Also: Kajiado Mother Jumps Off Moving Ambulance After Son’s Death 

KDRTV has managed to get hold of the list of the lawmakers who accompanied the DP.

  1. George Sunkuyia (Kajiado West)
  2. Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira)
  3. Gitonga Murugara (Tharaka)
  4. Victor Munyaka (Machakos)
  5. George Theuri (Embakasi West)
  6. Vincent Musyoka (Mwala)
  7. Nimrod Mbai (Kitui East)
  8. Beatrice Nkatha (Tharaka Nithi, Woman Rep)
  9. Kimani Ichungwah (Kikuyu)
  10. John Mutunga (Tigania West)
  11. George Kariuki (Ndia)
  12. Mathias Robi (Kuria West)
  13. Rindikiri Mugambi (Buuri)
  14. Patrick Munene (Chuka)
  15. Rahab Mukami (Nyeri Woman Rep)
  16. Alice Wahome (Kandara)
  17. Kubai Iringo (Ikembe Central)
  18. Lydia Haiki (Taita Taveta, Woman Rep)
  19. James Gakuya (Embakasi North)
  20. Nixon Korir (Langata)
  21. Jane Kihara (Naivasha)

In his speech at Kitengela Town, the Hustler declared that he is ready to face the system. He described the system as a cocktail of criminals.

Do not bow down to intimidations and coercion. The so-called Deep State and System is hot air; it is a cocktail of criminals,” he said.

Read Also: Did Matiang’i Launch Presidential Campaign in Kajiado? 

He also urged Kenyans to resist any attempts to take back the country to the old way of doing things.

“We are past the politics of ethnicity and hate. Ours is development-leaning politics that will transform our country,” he added.

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You May Also Like

don bosco don bosco

Politics

Controversial Politician claims that Uhuru was conceived in Prison! VIDEO

KDRTV NEWS- Controversial politician aligned to Ruto’s Tanga Tanga faction of Jubilee tells off President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime over political incarceration and has reminded...

8 hours ago
IMG 20200914 082347 IMG 20200914 082347

News

Did DP William Ruto Save Oscar Sudi from Arrest on Friday?

(KDRTV) – Detectives in Uasin Gishu County are investigating how three Presidential Escort officers found their way to embattled Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi’s homestead....

49 mins ago
CS Kagwe Orders Lancet Kenya Be Investigated Over Conflicting COVID 19 Results CS Kagwe Orders Lancet Kenya Be Investigated Over Conflicting COVID 19 Results

News

COVID-19: Kenya Reports 188 More Infections As Cases Rise To 36, 157

Kenya has continued to record lower daily infections of coronavirus at 188 as of Sunday 13 raising the national caseload to 36, 157. Many...

16 hours ago
BobiMuseveni 2 BobiMuseveni 2

News

Ugandan Presidential Candidate and Opposition leader Bobi Wine, promises to beat President Yoweri Museveni in 2021 Election

Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, known by his stage name Bobi Wine promise to beat Museveni hands down

12 hours ago