21 Year-Old Lady Given A Life Sentence After Defiling A 4-Year-Old Boy

A 21-year old lady has been sentenced to life imprisonment after defiling a 4-year old. The lady recorded herself defiling the young boy. She also shared the videos online.

According to the lady, she admitted getting involved in the act. Together with other house helps, they have been defiling their bosses’ children and filmed the incidence.

“I was then instructed to send nude photos and videos. They also instructed me to masturbate on camera and share the videos. I did exactly that with the hope that I would be paid at the end of the month,” she confessed.

The lady told the Senior resident Florence Macharia that she was introduced to the trade via Facebook. She did all this for money and was given death threats if she failed to make that a common cause with the man who was involved in the trade.

The lady was also forced to send her nude photos and videos and was promised to get paid at the end.

The boy’s mother received the video from unknown number getting threats of the videos being leaked online incase she did not send him the agreed money. This happened when the maid had quit the job already.