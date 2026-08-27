21-Year-Old Suspect Arrested After Farmhand Dies in Fatal Assault

A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a farm worker following an alleged assault in Tawai village, Wamuini sub-location, Kiminini Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect, identified as Samuel Kemboi, was arrested by detectives based in Kiminini Sub-County.

“Detectives based in Kiminini Sub-County, Trans Nzoia County, have arrested a 21-year-old suspect in connection with a fatal assault of a farm worker in Tawai village, Wamuini sub-location.

“The suspect, Samuel Kemboi, was cornered and apprehended following a swift chase by detectives, alongside Kiungani police station officers, with assistance from vigilant members of the public” DCI said.

According to a report filed at Kiungani Police Station, the deceased, 22-year-old Stephen Ndungu, had been engaged as a farmhand a day before the fatal incident.

On the afternoon of August 24, 2026, Ndungu and Kemboi reportedly got into a confrontation over a mobile phone.

The disagreement allegedly escalated into a physical fight, during which Kemboi is accused of assaulting Ndungu with several heavy blows. Ndungu collapsed during the altercation and died at the scene.

“The dispute quickly degenerated into a physical fight during which Kemboi rained heavy fists and blows on the victim” DCI said.

Police officers who arrived at the scene documented visible injuries on the deceased’s head, face and stomach.

The suspect remains in police custody as detectives complete investigations ahead of his arraignment in court.

Meanwhile, Ndungu’s body has been transferred to Kiminini Cottage Mortuary, where it is being preserved pending a post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.