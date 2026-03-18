215 Kenyan Police Officers Return from Haiti

The second contingent of 215 police officers deployed to Haiti under the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) Mission returned to the country.

The police officers returned to the country on Tuesday, March 17, landing at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) at 10:30 p.m.

The contingent, which was accompanied by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, was received by the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, Raymond Omollo, National Security Advisor, Monica Juma, and the Deputy National Security Advisor, Joseph Boinett.

PS Omollo lauded the officers for the successful completion of their mission, noting their integrity, discipline, and sacrifice.

“On behalf of the Government, the Ministry, and the people of Kenya, I thank you for answering that call and for serving with courage and professionalism. You are our heroes, and we thank God for bringing you home safely,” said PS Omollo.

He described their deployment to Haiti as historic, emphasising that they represented Kenya with honour and distinction in promoting global peace and stability.

“Your deployment of 700 was indeed historic. When the call came for Kenya to support efforts to restore peace and stability in Haiti, you stepped forward without hesitation,” he stated.

The withdrawal process was led by IG Kanja, who travelled to Port-au-Prince and returned with the officers aboard a Kenya Airways flight.

Kenya first deployed the police officers to Haiti in June 2024 under a multinational mission, which was approved by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

The mandate of the Kenyan-led mission lapsed in October 2025, and the UNSC established the Gang Suppression Force (GSF) to replace MSS.

During the mission, three Kenyan officers were killed in the line of duty. Two of the officers were shot by the gangs in Haiti, while the third officer died after being involved in a road accident.