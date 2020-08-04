COVID-19: Kenya Confirms 603 Infections, 587 Recoveries, 6 Deaths

(KDRTV)-Kenya on Tuesday, August 4, reported that 603 more people tested positive for coronavirus bringing the national tally to 23, 202.

The new figures were recorded after 4, 547 samples were tested in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of samples tested to

During a presser on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr. Rashid Aman announced that six more patients succumbed to the respiratory disease raising the total number of fatalities to 388.

Read Also: Murkomen Comes to the Rescue of Raila and Uhuru

Fortunately, the CAS announced 587 more patients have been discharged from various health care system after recovering from the virus

500 people recovered from the home-based care system team while 87 more recovered from various health facilities across the country.

The total number of recoveries in Kenya so far is 9, 327.

The new infections were distributed as follows: