Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

News

23-Year-Old Arrested Over Violent Robbery and Rape Of 2 Maseno University Students

By

Published

DCI Gate 1320x844

DCI Gate

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a 23-year-old male student at Maseno University following his suspected involvement in a violent robbery and rape of two fellow students from the same campus which occurred on the night of April 14, 2024.

In a statement on Friday, May 17, DCI said the suspect who has been identified as Jacktone Oluoch Owiti was ambushed at his house in Maseno’s Chulaimbo area, and one of the victims’ phones which was stolen on the fateful night found in his possession.

“In the April incident reported to the police by a member of community policing within the Nyawita area, the two 1st year students aged 19 and 20 were attacked while sleeping in their shared room in the dead of the night, by two assailants who were armed with a machete and a dagger,” read the statement in part.

“Kicking the door open and threatening the fear-stricken girls with stabs should they make a murmur, the agents from hell forced themselves on the victims before disappearing with their smartphones.”

The DCI noted that after the attackers left the victims screamed for help and neighbors responded by assisting them to a local hospital for medical attention.

Kisumu West detectives who relentlessly pursued the case eventually caught up with the first suspect on May 15, who was on Thursday paraded for identification, DNA sampling conducted, and later arraigned.

The DCI further noted that new leads to the suspect’s accomplices have been obtained and the investigators are hot on their trail.

Also Read: DCI Releases Photo Of Wanted Suspect Who Hacked Mobile Money App

Subscribe to watch latests videos
In this article:, ,
Click to comment

You May Also Like

ngawife ngawife

News

Never Joke With God; This Is What Is Happening To Pastor Ng’ang’a Of Neno Evangelism

(KDRTV) – Popular and controversial man of the cloth Pastor James Ng’ang’a of the Neno Evangelism Centre has a serious battle in his hands...

August 28, 2020
zarilegs1 zarilegs1

Entertainment

On Zooming This Photo Of Zari Hassan, Netizens Notice Something Odd About Her Legs

(KDRTV) – Zari Hassan is a Ugandan socialite and entrepreneur based in South Africa. She was married to the Late Uganda tycoon Ivan Don...

November 7, 2020
Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook Photo: John Pombe Magufuli. Source: Facebook

News

Tanzanian President John Magufuli was allegedly poisoned by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries’ spies

A high-ranking government official in Tanzania has claimed that Dr. John Pombe Magufuli was killed by the Chinese in collaboration with the Western Countries

March 17, 2021
kdfarmy kdfarmy

News

REVEALED: The Exact KDF And Army Officers Salaries In Kenya In 2020

(KDRTV) – As a member of the commonwealth nations, Kenya has an almost identical military structure to that of the British Army. Today we...

September 6, 2020