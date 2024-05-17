23-Year-Old Arrested Over Violent Robbery and Rape Of 2 Maseno University Students

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested a 23-year-old male student at Maseno University following his suspected involvement in a violent robbery and rape of two fellow students from the same campus which occurred on the night of April 14, 2024.

In a statement on Friday, May 17, DCI said the suspect who has been identified as Jacktone Oluoch Owiti was ambushed at his house in Maseno’s Chulaimbo area, and one of the victims’ phones which was stolen on the fateful night found in his possession.

“In the April incident reported to the police by a member of community policing within the Nyawita area, the two 1st year students aged 19 and 20 were attacked while sleeping in their shared room in the dead of the night, by two assailants who were armed with a machete and a dagger,” read the statement in part.

“Kicking the door open and threatening the fear-stricken girls with stabs should they make a murmur, the agents from hell forced themselves on the victims before disappearing with their smartphones.”

The DCI noted that after the attackers left the victims screamed for help and neighbors responded by assisting them to a local hospital for medical attention.

Kisumu West detectives who relentlessly pursued the case eventually caught up with the first suspect on May 15, who was on Thursday paraded for identification, DNA sampling conducted, and later arraigned.

The DCI further noted that new leads to the suspect’s accomplices have been obtained and the investigators are hot on their trail.

Also Read: DCI Releases Photo Of Wanted Suspect Who Hacked Mobile Money App