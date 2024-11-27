Connect with us

24 Kenyans Arrested By Interpol Over Sh.1.1 Billion Credit Card Fraud

At least 24 Kenyans have been arrested in connection to credit card fraud that led to losses worth $ 8.6 million (SH 1.1 Billion).

In a statement on Wednesday, November 27, INTERPOL said it conducted an operation Titled ‘Operation Serengeti between September 2 and October 31, 2024.

According to the Agency, credit card fraudsters carried out the scheme by modifying the banking system’s security protocol and redirecting the funds via a SWIFT code to companies in the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and China, as well as to digital asset institutions.

“In Kenya, officers cracked a case of online credit card fraud linked to losses of USD 8.6 million.

“The funds, stolen through fraudulent scripts run after altering the banking system’s security protocol, were promptly redistributed by the group via SWIFT to companies in the United Arab Emirates, Nigeria, and China and subsequently, to digital asset institutions offering trading and financial services regulated in multiple jurisdictions,” read the statement by Interpol in part.

Meanwhile, similar operations have been conducted in several African countries as police have gone after criminals who attack innocent people in digital spaces.

“Information provided by participating countries of ongoing cases with INTERPOL fed into 65 Cyber Analytical Reports that were produced to ensure actions on the ground were intelligence-led and focused on the most significant actors,” INTERPOL added.

INTERPOL Secretary General Valdecy Urquiza said he believed the operation showed the potential of African countries working together.

“Operation Serengeti shows what we can achieve by working together, and these arrests alone will save countless potential future victims from real personal and financial pain,” he stated.

Ambassador Jalel Chelba, AFRIPOL’s Executive Director, said they continue to focus on curbing man-made malware and cybercrime attacks.

