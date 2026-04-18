25-Year-Old Man Dies in Police Custody

A 25-year-old man has allegedly died while in police custody at Malindi Police Station under unclear circumstances.

In a statement on Saturday, April 18, Vocal Africa CEO Hussein Khalid said the victim, identified as Lucky Odhiambo Okoth, was found dead inside his cell.

According to Khalid, the late Okoth was being held in isolation despite other detainees being present at the station.

“According to police reports, 25-year-old Lucky Odhiambo Okoth was found dangling on an improvised rope made from pieces of clothes inside a cell at Malindi Police Station in the morning of Friday 17th April 2025.

“The report says there were 21 other prisoners at the station, but that Lucky was in one cell alone! Vocal Africa

is following up on the matter with its Malindi partner, Malindi Community Human Rights Centre,” he stated.

Okoth was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on April 14 in connection with abducting a 17-year-old girl.

The operation was conducted by DCI officers drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), augmented by their counterparts from Malindi Sub-County.

“In a swift and decisive operation, detectives drawn from the Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB), augmented by their counterparts from Malindi Sub-County, have arrested a suspect and successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl who was abducted from her home in Malindi Sub-County,” DCI said in a statement.

According to the investigative agency, the minor was reported missing on April 12, 2026, by her father, a senior officer serving at GK Prison Malindi.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the girl had been communicating with unknown individuals using two mobile phone numbers before her disappearance.

What initially began as a missing person report later escalated into a confirmed abduction case after the suspect, identified as Lucky Okoth, contacted the family demanding a ransom of Ksh200,000 and issuing threats to harm the victim.

During the ordeal, the suspect allowed the girl to speak directly with her family, confirming she was being held in captivity.

The DCI detectives, through meticulous forensic analysis and intelligence-led tracing, tracked the suspect to the Muyeye area in Malindi town, where he was arrested.