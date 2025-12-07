26 Arrested Over Illegal Issuance of IDs, Passports

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives have arrested 26 suspects over the illegal issuance of vital government documents.

In a statement on Sunday, December 7, DCI said the suspects were arrested following a two-day sting operation targeting civil servants and private individuals believed to be facilitating the unlawful acquisition of government documents.

“In a meticulously coordinated operation, detectives have arrested 26 individuals implicated in the unlawful and unprocedural acquisition of vital government documents, including National Identity Cards, Passports, Birth Certificates, and Foreigner/Alien ID Cards, among others.

“The two-day crackdown netted civil servants from the National Registration Bureau and the Directorate of Immigration, alongside chiefs, financiers of the illegal schemes, and middlemen who fast-tracked the issuance of these documents through corrupt channels,” DCI stated.

During the operation, detectives recovered filled and blank National ID application forms, fingerprint-taking equipment, birth and death certificates, passports, official government stamps, and other registration tools.

DCI noted that the illegal activities posed a security risk by compromising the integrity of government identification systems.

The items were found hidden in homes, despite being materials that should only be stored in authorised government offices.

“Investigations have uncovered a disturbing network of collusion, where civil servants brazenly bypassed laid-down procedures, exploiting their positions to facilitate the illicit registration and issuance of sensitive documents.

“This criminal enterprise severely compromises the integrity of government systems and exposes the country to grave security risks, including the undocumented entry and exit of individuals”, DCI stated.

The 26 suspects are currently in custody, undergoing multi-agency processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

“This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement agencies to safeguard the integrity of government systems and hold accountable all those who exploit them for personal gain,” DCI concluded.