26 Kenyans to Serve Prison Sentence in Tanzania Over Illegal Entry

(KDRTV) – 26 Kenyans have been convicted by a Tanzanian court for allegedly entering the country illegally.

A court in Kilimanjaro region directed the immigrants to pays a Sh3,600 fine or serve a one year sentence. The verdict was handed down on Wednesday by the acting resident magistrate of Rombo District, Baraka Kibululu.

According to an immigration officer in the region, they received reports that non-Tanzanians had been spotted in Usseri. Upon going to the area, they found the 26 suspects.

All Kenyans pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal entry in Tanzania.

“Since all the accused have pleaded guilty to the offense and the court convicts all of them for the offense they were charged with.