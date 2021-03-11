Connect with us

News

26 Kenyans to Serve Prison Sentence in Tanzania Over Illegal Entry

Tanzania President John Magufuli
(KDRTV) – 26 Kenyans have been convicted by a Tanzanian court for allegedly entering the country illegally.

A court in Kilimanjaro region directed the immigrants to pays a Sh3,600 fine or serve a one year sentence. The verdict was handed down on Wednesday by the acting resident magistrate of Rombo District, Baraka Kibululu.

According to an immigration officer in the region, they received reports that non-Tanzanians had been spotted in Usseri. Upon going to the area, they found the 26 suspects.

Read Also: Uhuru Defies Dictator Magufuli, Allows Former Tanzania MP To Stay In Kenya Unconditionally

All Kenyans pleaded guilty to the charge of illegal entry in Tanzania.

“Since all the accused have pleaded guilty to the offense and the court convicts all of them for the offense they were charged with.

“So for committing the crime the court sentenced them to one year in jail or a fine of TSh500,000 (ShSh23,600) each,” the immigration officer said.

Kenya and Tanzania have been in a diplomatic tiff since President John Pombe Magufuli came to power. In November 2017, Tanzania burnt more than 6000 chicken imported from Kenya under unclear circumstances.

Read Also: Magufuli Blocks Kenyan Plane from Landing in Tanzania

In 2018, Tanzanian authorities confiscated and auctioned more than 1000 cows belonging to Kenyan pastoralists over claims they were in the country illegally.

Despite the animosity, Kenya remains home to thousands of immigrants from other East African countries, most of who are in the country illegally.

