27 Kenyans Arrested by Interpol Over Investment Scams

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) has arrested 27 Kenyans in connection with an online fraud syndicate.

In a statement, Interpol said the suspects were apprehended during a coordinated operation brought together law enforcement agencies from across Africa.

The agency noted that the 27 suspects enticed targets with small entry deposits, sometimes as low as $50, and promised high returns, displaying fabricated profit dashboards, and ultimately blocking all withdrawal attempts.

Interpol uncovered that the suspects used messaging apps, social media platforms, and fake testimonials to lure unsuspecting victims.

“In Kenya, authorities made 27 arrests linked to fraud schemes that used messaging apps, social media, and fictitious testimonials to lure victims into making fake investments in reputable global corporations.

“Scammers solicited small initial investments as low as USD 50 with claims of lucrative returns. Victims were shown fabricated account statements or dashboards, but withdrawal requests were systematically blocked,” Interpol stated.

The operation was also conducted in 15 other countries, with a total of 651 arrests made and more than USD 4.3 million recovered.

“During the eight-week operation, investigations exposed scams linked to over USD 45 million in financial losses and identified 1,247 victims, predominantly from the African continent but also from other regions of the world.

“Authorities also seized 2,341 devices and took down 1,442 malicious IPs, domains, and servers, as well as other related infrastructure,” the agency stated.

The operation was conducted under the African Joint Operation against Cybercrime (AFJOC), an initiative funded by the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

