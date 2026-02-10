27 Kenyans Rescued from Russia-Ukraine War

The government has rescued and repatriated 27 Kenyans who were stranded in the Russian Federation after they were illegally enlisted to fight in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

In a statement on Tuesday, February 10, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi said the government secured the safe return of Kenyans through swift diplomatic and consular interventions coordinated by Kenya’s mission in Moscow.

“We have facilitated 27 Kenyans to come back home away from the frontline and from what they thought were different jobs but ended up being lured into battle,” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS also announced he will visit Moscow to engage directly with the Russian government over the Kenyans recruited to fight in the Ukraine war.

This visit, among other issues, aims to address the circumstances that drew Kenyans into the Russia-Ukraine war and to prevent further exposure to danger.

“We have seen loss of lives, and I am planning to make a visit to Moscow, so that we can emphasise that this is something that needs to be arrested,” Mudavadi said.

“The Kenyan Ambassador to Russian Amb Peter Mathuki, has been in contact with the relevant agencies, and we intend to ensure structured bilateral agreements just like the ones we have entered with the different countries like Austria and Germany, where Kenyans will get legitimate and decent jobs,” added Mudavadi.

The Prime CS emphasised that Kenya’s approach is anchored on diplomacy and dialogue, aimed at understanding how Kenyans are affected and preventing further risks.

Over the weekend, Mudavadi raised fresh concerns over rising cases of Kenyan youth being lured into unsafe jobs abroad, including reports involving recruitment to countries such as Russia.

He highlighted some alarming accounts from rescued nationals who he said were forced to assemble drones and handle hazardous chemicals without adequate training or protective gear.

The Prime CS regretted that some citizens may have found themselves in precarious situations due to misinformation, irregular and illegal recruitment, or false promises of work.

“We are concerned that even some don’t inform their families when they travel and later fall victim to what is happening on the war front,” he regretted.

Mudavadi revealed that some victims reported severe injuries and exploitation while working under the Russian military.

“There are many traps other than the famous debate on recruits for war in Russia. Incidents of human-trafficking linked to human organs transplant have been reported, and also some cases of drug-trafficking and other indecent jobs where our brothers and sisters fall victim.” Mudavadi warned.