29-Year-Old Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Defiling 10-Year-Old Girl

File image of a court gravel.

The Garissa Magistrate Court has sentenced a 29-year-old man from Tana River County to life imprisonment for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the accused Anwar Said Balozi committed the heinous act on October 10, 2021.

Resident Magistrate Robert Lemayan ruled that the prosecution had established its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted him accordingly.

“Prosecuting Counsel Evans Fiki Kazungu earlier told Garissa Magistrate Court that Anwar Said Balozi committed the heinous act on October 10, 2021, in Ziwani village of Mororo Sub-Location within Tana-North Sub-County in Tana River County,” read the statement in part.

During the trial, the prosecution presented 6 witnesses against Balozi.

The court was told that Balozi waylaid the victim when she was out collecting firewood in a nearby bush.

The minor also testified that Balozi strangled and pinned her to the ground before committing the act.

Balozi then fled the scene soon after, remaining in hiding for three years before his eventual arrest on December 25, 2024.

“He also inflicted serious injuries that led to her being hospitalized for 7 days. Immediately after committing the offence, Balozi escaped and could not be traced for 3 years until his arrest on 25th December 2024,” ODPP added.

