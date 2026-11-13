3 Arrested After Detectives Recover Grenades and Ammunition From Two Homes in Nairobi

Three men have been arrested after detectives recovered a cache of explosives, tear gas grenades and ammunition from two residential houses in Tassia, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the arrests followed an intelligence-led operation conducted on Friday, November 13, 2026, after detectives received information about the suspected possession of dangerous materials.

The suspects were identified as Kelvin Oluoch Obunaka, his brother Benjamin Obunaka, alias Obunaka the DJ, and Kennedy Nzau.

According to the DCI, Embakasi detectives first arrested the Obunaka brothers at a residence within Tassia Stage. During questioning, the two reportedly led officers to a second house belonging to Nzau near Triple M Supermarket, where a search uncovered a brown leather bag containing the devices and ammunition.

The recovered items included six CS smoke hand-thrown grenades, four Model 2020 hand-thrown tear gas grenades and one 64mm CS hand-thrown smoke grenade.

Detectives also seized three 37/38mm rifle-launched tear gas grenades, one 37/38mm flash-bang grenade and 16 rounds of 7.62mm blank ammunition.

Crime Scene Investigation officers documented the scene and secured the recovered materials as exhibits for further forensic examination.

In a statement, the DCI said the investigation would establish how the suspects acquired the materials, what they intended to use them for and whether they were linked to other criminal activities.

“The recovered items have been secured as exhibits for further forensic examination as detectives work to establish their intended use and determine whether the suspects have links to other criminal activities,” the DCI stated.

The agency also acknowledged members of the public for providing information that helped detectives carry out the operation, saying their cooperation remained important in preventing crime and safeguarding communities.

The three suspects remain in police custody as detectives process them ahead of their expected arraignment in court.

Investigators have not disclosed the intended use of the recovered devices or established whether the suspects were connected to any wider criminal network.