News

3 Arrested Over Assaulting Woman During Her Husband’s Burial In Nyamira

By

Published

Three suspects are in custody after they assaulted a widow during her husband’s burial in Nyamira.

In a statement, the National Police Service (NPS) said it took action after a video of the woman being physically assaulted went viral online raising concern from netizens.

NPS termed the incident unfortunate, regrettable, and devoid of civility and basic human dignity.

“The National Police Service has noted with utmost concern a disturbing video circulating on social media, which shows a woman being physically assaulted at what is believed to be a burial ceremony. This incident is not only unfortunate but also deeply regrettable, as it is devoid of civility and basic human dignity,” read part of the statement.

NPS noted that the incident took place on Friday, March 21 in the Kiambere area, Mwongorisi Sub-Location of Nyamira County.

“The victim has since been located, and three suspects were swiftly arrested. They remain in custody, pending processing and arraignment. We wish to thank members of the public for providing crucial information, which led to these arrests. As a Service, we remain committed to upholding law and order,” NPS added.

DCI on the other hand noted that the suspects allegedly forced the woman to participate in traditional rituals against her will, where they assaulted her inflicting injuries on her body.

The woman has been married to the man for over 9 years but separated over unclear reasons.

DCI noted that the woman’s mother-in-law contacted her following the man’s death and asked her to bring her children to attend the funeral.

“The woman, who had been married to her late ex-husband for over nine years, found herself caught in a troubling family dispute. After separating from her ex-husband and losing touch for years, she was contacted by her mother-in-law and asked to bring her children to their father’s funeral following his tragic death in a road accident,” DCI stated.

Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend additional suspects involved in this distressing incident.

