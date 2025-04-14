3 Foreigners And A Kenyan Charged With Smuggling Ants Worth Ksh1.2 Million

Four individuals, including two Belgian nationals, a Vietnamese citizen, and a Kenyan, have pleaded guilty to charges of illegal possession and trade in live queen ants.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) said the four suspects appeared before Senior Principal Magistrate Njeri Thuku and entered guilty pleas.

ODPP noted that the two Belgians, Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx, were arrested on April 5, 2025, at a guest house in Naivasha with 5,000 live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes..

“In a case heard today at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Law Courts, Prosecution led by Allen Mulama and Paula Rono told the court that the Belgians namely Lornoy David and Seppe Lodewijckx were arrested on April 5, 2025, at around 10:00 a.m. at Jane Guest House in the Lake View area of Naivasha, Nakuru County.

“The two were found in possession of approximately 5,000 live queen ants stored in 2,244 tubes, with an estimated street value of Ksh. 1 million,” read the statement in part.

The two were charged with dealing in wildlife species without a permit, contrary to Section 95(c) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, Cap 376, Laws of Kenya.

In a separate but related case, Vietnamese national Duh Hung Nguyen and Kenyan national Dennis Ng’ang’a were charged with illegal possession and trade of around 400 live queen ants, valued at Ksh. 200,000.

“The offense is reported to have occurred between the 5th of April 2025 and 6th of April 2025 at Hemak Towers Suite in Nairobi’s Central Business District and Tofina Muthama Apartments in Syokimau, Nairobi County,” ODPP added.

The court deferred the matter to April 15, 2025, to allow the prosecution to present the facts of the case and submit the physical exhibits.

The accused will remain in custody at the JKIA Police Station until then.