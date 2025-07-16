3 KDF Soldiers Killed, 7 injured in Lamu IED explosion

Three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers were killed on Tuesday and seven others injured after their vehicle struck an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in Lamu County.

In a statement on Tuesday, July 15, the KDF said the tragic incident occurred along the Sankuri-Kiunga Main Supply Route (MSR).

“Early this afternoon, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops on patrol along the Sankuri-Kiunga Main Supply Route (MSR) encountered an improvised explosive device (IED).

“Regrettably, three gallant soldiers succumbed to their injuries. These soldiers paid the ultimate sacrifice while protecting the citizens of Kenya. The entire KDF fraternity condoles with their families,” read part of the KDF statement.

KDF also stated that an operation had been launched to apprehend the perpetrators, reaffirming their unwavering commitment to protecting the country’s borders.

“Immediately after the incident, multi-agency security teams launched operations in pursuit of the perpetrators of the heinous act and have heightened the manning of routes in and out of the area to deny the enemy freedom of movement,” said KDF.

Further, KDF said soldiers injured in the explosion were evacuated for medical treatment at the Kiunga hospital, and are reportedly in a stable condition.

“Meanwhile, wounded personnel were evacuated to specialised military medical facilities in the region and are responding well to treatment.”

The incident comes days after people were killed in a suspected Al-Shabaab attack after their vehicle ran over an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Ijara–Bodhai road in Garissa County.

Bodhai Deputy County Commissioner Dubat Mohamed confirmed the incident, saying the IED is believed to have been planted by militants targeting security patrols that frequently use the route.