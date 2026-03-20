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3 Killed After Bus Overturns Nairobi–Mombasa Highway

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

At least three people have passed away after they were involved in a grisly accident along the Nairobi-Mombasa Highway.

The tragic accident which occurred in the Kibwezi area involved a bus carrying students from Kenyatta University.

The bus was heading to Mombasa from Nairobi when the driver lost control, and the bus overturned, killing three Kenyatta University students on the spot.

Meanwhile, six students were injured in the crash and were rushed to the  Kambu Level 4 Subcounty Hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Three people died on the spot while six others sustained injuries and were rushed to Kambu Level 4 Subcounty Hospital, where they are receiving treatment,” Head of the Kenya Red Cross Society in Makueni, Evans Peter, stated.

The bodies of the deceased students were moved to the Makindu mortuary, awaiting identification and post-mortem.

The accident comes days after 15 people were killed in a grisly accident in Malaha along the Webuye-Kitale Highway.

In a statement, NTSA confirmed that two riders were involved in a head-on collision moments before the trailer got to the accident scene.

“A trailer from Kitale direction towards Webuye lost control upon reaching the scene of the accident, rammed into members of the public who had gathered to assist with rescue efforts,” NTSA stated.

The accident also resulted in 18 people getting serious injuries. The survivors were rushed to the Webuye District Hospital.

NTSA offered condolences to the families and friends of the victims and urged those responding to accidents to remain vigilant.

“We call upon members of the public and first responders at crash scenes to exercise extreme caution to prevent further loss of life,” the authority added.

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