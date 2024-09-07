Connect with us

3 Killed In Grisly Accident Involving 5 Vehicles In Kericho

Three people have lost their lives after being involved in a road accident involving five vehicles in the Kapmakaa area of Kericho county.

The accident happened after a Toyota Hiace matatu traveling from Londiani heading to Kericho collided with an oil tanker which was moving in the opposite direction.

Kericho County Traffic Enforcement Officer Selina Chirchir confirmed the accident saying the driver of the tanker lost control and rammed into the matatu.

“The driver of the oil tanker lost control of the vehicle and hit the matatu head-on causing it to roll,” said Chirchir.

The tanker also hit three other cars which were behind the matatu.

The three who passed on include a woman and two men. Several other passengers sustained injuries and were taken to Kericho County Referral Hospital for treatment.

The accident comes a day after 3 people died after being involved in a road accident along the Londiani-Muhoroni highway in Kericho county.

The accident involved a double-cabin pick-up government vehicle and a lorry transporting Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG).

All three occupants of the pick-up vehicle died on the spot while the driver of the lorry sustained serious injuries.

The bodies of the deceased were moved to St Vincent Hospital mortuary in Muhoroni for identification and post-mortem.

The driver of the LPG tanker was rushed to Fortenan Sub-county Hospital for treatment.

