3 New police stations launched in Nairobi and Turkana To Boost Security

KDRTV News – Nairobi: Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja is leading a significant transformation within Kenya’s National Police Service (NPS), marked by the establishment of new police stations and a courageous move towards digitalizing law enforcement. This strategic maintainance aims to support security, improve service delivery, and foster greater accountability across the nation.

In a recent gazette notice, IG Kanja announced the establishment of three new police stations: Utalii Police Station in Nairobi’s Ruaraka sub-county, and Oropoi Police Station alongside Loreng Police Post in Turkana West sub-county. This expansion directly addresses President William Ruto’s earlier directive to enhance police presence in areas like Ruaraka, which had faced insecurity concerns. Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has also previously committed to establishing new posts to combat banditry and insecurity.

Beyond physical expansion, Kanja is championing a shift towards modern policing. He has consistently emphasized the importance of legal compliance in establishing security installations, cautioning against unauthorized setups, as seen in the Kesses incident where a trader illegally operated a patrol base. Kanja advocates for robust community policing initiatives and enhanced collaboration among security agencies, recognizing security as a collective responsibility.

His vision is to transform police stations into “centers of excellence for police operations.” This includes continuous training for officers and crucial mental health awareness programs. The NPS is set to unveil “digital police stations” next year, allowing Kenyans to file complaints and track their progress online, alongside an upgraded digital Occurrence Book (OB). This technological leap is expected to streamline processes and significantly improve accountability.

Kanja, a career police officer with nearly four decades of experience, assumed the Inspector General role after parliamentary approval, succeeding Japhet Koome. His leadership comes at a time when the NPS faces scrutiny regarding human rights violations and calls for greater accountability, particularly concerning incidents during public protests. Organizations like the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNCHR) continue to press for investigations into police conduct, urging that commanders be held responsible for serious offenses committed by their juniors. Kanja’s initiatives signal a commitment to a more professional, accessible, and responsive police service for all Kenyans.

Read: https://www.kdrtv.co.ke/news/national-assembly-approves-douglas-kanja-as-new-police-ig/