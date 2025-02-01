3 Notorious Robbery Suspects Arrested in Gem

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have apprehended three notorious suspects linked to a series of robberies in Gem, Yala Sub County.

In a statement, DCI said the suspects Albert Otieno, Farid Kimutai, and John Okumu have been on the run following a series of brutal attacks.

“Three notorious suspects, Albert Otieno, Farid Kimutai, and John Okumu, linked to a series of robbery with violence incidents that have plagued Gem Yala Sub-county and surrounding areas, have finally been arrested,” read the statement in part.

The trio on January 3, 2025, were involved in a robbery at a timber yard and hardware store near Ulumbi Junction along the Kisumu-Busia highway.

According to DCI, on that day, the suspects attacked and killed the watchman, Jesse Kalasinga, 40, and brazenly stole assorted hardware goods.

The three again vandalized a transformer on January 20 at Nyangoma market causing a power outage in the area before Killing another watchman and injuring his colleague before stealing a laptop, phones, and other products.

“In a shocking display of brutality, on January 20, 2025, at Nyang’oma Market, the three together with their accomplices vandalized a transformer, causing a power outage in the said market.

“They thereafter ruthlessly killed the watchman, Absalom Sande, aged 29, and seriously injured another, Francis Nyambese, aged 42, before breaking into a phone accessories shop and stealing a Dell laptop, three smartphones, and other valuables,” DCI stated.

The suspects continued their reign of terror on January 29, 2025, at Yala Market, where they fatally injured guards Jesse Otieno, 35, and Edward Ochieng, 40.

They afterward broke into a shop and made off with assorted airtime scratch cards, smartphones, and valuable merchandise.

The three suspects are in police custody, undergoing processing as they await their court appearance.

