3 Police Officers Among 14 Arrested as DCI Busts Suspected Counterfeit Currency and Fake Gold Operation in Nairobi

KDRTV News, Nairobi:- Fourteen suspects, including three serving police officers, have been arrested after Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives raided a warehouse in Nairobi and recovered suspected counterfeit US currency, fake gold bars and materials believed to have been used in producing counterfeit notes.

The operation was conducted on Thursday, October 1, 2026, at a warehouse in the Vision Plaza Industrial Area, following a complaint filed by US national Alkhalifi Ibrahim Hassan at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) Police Station.

The suspects include Kenyan and foreign nationals from Nigeria, Cameroon and Sudan, alongside three police officers attached to the Security of Government Buildings (SGB) unit at Uhuru Camp.

The officers were identified as Corporal Joseph Otenyo Okimba, APC Douglas O. Odira and APC Felix Oyawa Odhiambo. Two of them were armed with Beretta pistols, while the third had a Chalbi pistol when detectives carried out the operation.

The other suspects were identified as Nigerian national Anthony Oyieka Namani, Cameroonian Soulemanou, Sudanese Abbas Ibrahim Mohamed and Kenyans George Kinyanjui, Geofrey Omondi Juma, William Kimolo, Solomon Ndeda, Raphael Wayaya, Kevin Barasa, Erick Honla and Maureen Ogany.

According to the DCI, detectives recovered 31 sealed black pallets during the search. Further examination established that three pallets contained 156 bundles of US$100 notes suspected to be counterfeit, while the remaining pallets contained cement.

Detectives also recovered a plastic box containing 65 pieces of gold bars suspected to be fake, as well as assorted chemicals believed to have been intended for the manufacture of counterfeit currency.

Another box contained assorted papers printed with US dollar notes.

“Other exhibits recovered included a black bag containing 13 bundles of US$100 notes suspected to be counterfeit, assorted aluminium seals, seven cartons of UN blue plastic seals, two Kenya Revenue Authority reflector jackets, two empty suitcases, a green pallet-strapping roll, a padlock cutter and a hacksaw,” the DCI said.

The scene was processed and the recovered exhibits secured as detectives continue investigations into the suspected operation and the respective roles of those arrested.

The suspects are currently assisting detectives with the investigations, with appropriate legal action expected upon completion of the inquiry.

The DCI has urged members of the public to report information on suspected criminal activity through its toll-free number 0800 722 203 or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000.