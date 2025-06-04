3 Senior Trans Nzoia County Officials Arrested

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced the arrest of three senior public officials from the County Government of Trans Nzoia.

In a statement on Tuesday, EACC said the three officials were arrested by Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers in liaison with Police Officers from the Integrity Police Station over obstructing EACC officers while executing a lawful court order.

“On May 19, 2025, EACC officers, armed with a court-issued search warrant, conducted a search operation at the residence of Governor George Natembeya in Kitale. The operation was part of an investigation into procurement irregularities, abuse of office, bribery, and the fraudulent acquisition of KES 1.46 billion (2022–2025),” EACC stated.

According to the commission, Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) and senior county officials incited the public on May 19, resulting in the obstruction of officers, assault on law enforcement, and vandalism of five government vehicles valued at Kshs. 12.1 million.

Following investigations by the DCI, 24 suspects were arrested and charged with various offences at Kitale Law Courts.

Hon. Bernard Muganda (former MCA, Motosiet Ward) was arrested on Monday, while Hon. John Chigi Makhanu (MCA, Sinyerere Ward) and Mr. Frank Kuyala Wabwire (Governor’s Protocol Officer) were apprehended on Tuesday.

The three officials will be arraigned on Wednesday June 4, 2025, at Kitale Law Courts.

