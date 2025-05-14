3 Sentenced To Death Over Robbery With Violence, Rape

A court in Laikipia County has sentenced 3 individuals to death over robbery with violence and gang rape.

In a statement, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), the three accused persons, namely John Ekwuam, Wilfred Njoroge, and Zachariah Lomunyien Kibet, alias Mrefu, while armed with dangerous weapons, namely Maasai swords, knives, and metal rods, jointly robbed Tabitha Wanjiku Njogu of a mobile phone and an unknown amount of money.

The ODPP noted that the accused, in the course of the robbery, brutally assaulted Wanjiku, resulting in her death.

During the same incident, another victim, Jeremiah Maina, also lost his life. The two victims, who were cousins, had left Tabitha Wanjiku Njogu’s home to attend an overnight church vigil (kesha) but never returned.

The trio was also charged with the gang rape of the deceased, Tabitha Wanjiku, committed intentionally and without her consent, contrary to the provisions of the Sexual Offences Act.

In delivering the judgment, Rumuruti Principal Magistrate M. Wachira noted the aggravating factors in the case, including the use of weapons, the number of assailants involved, and the brutal nature of the offences committed.

The court found that the prosecution proved the case beyond a reasonable doubt. It found that the actions of the accused demonstrated a high degree of malice and disregard for human life and dignity, warranting the maximum penalty prescribed by law.

Accordingly, each accused was sentenced to death for the offence of robbery with violence and to fifteen (15) years’ imprisonment for the offence of sexual assault.

