3 Suspected Al-Shabaab Operatives Charged With Conspiracy To Commit Terrorism

Three suspected members of the outlawed Al-Shabaab group have been charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism.

In a statement, the ODDP said Isaq Cabdi Xasan, alias Issack Mohammed, a Somali national, along with Kenyans Noor Yakub Ali and Yusuf Maalim, conspired, on or before the 18th of February 2025, to carry out a terrorist act.

The act involved the kidnapping of a foreign national working at the Sinohydro Corporation Limited Sewerage Construction site in Mandera town.

The suspects were also charged with being members of the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

“Court heard that on 21st February 2025, the three were found to be members of Al-Shabaab, an outlawed terrorist group, as per Kenyan Gazette Notice No. 2326 of April 7, 2015. The accused men pleaded not guilty before Principal Magistrate Hon. Gideon Kiage,” ODPP stated.

Noor and Yusuf were also jointly charged with facilitating Isaq Cabdi Xasan, a Somali national, to fraudulently apply for a Kenyan identity card on 3rd July 2024, in Mandera town. The two pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Isaq was separately charged with attempting to obtain a Kenyan identity card under false pretenses by pretending to be a Kenyan national.

According to ODPP, the attempt occurred at the Mandera County Registrar of Persons’ office, where he was found to be unlawfully present in Kenya.

Isaq pleaded guilty to these charges and was convicted.

“Prosecution sought the maximum sentence for the two counts for which Isaq was convicted. The court reserved sentencing for 4th April 2025,” ODPP said.

Yusuf was further charged with allegedly providing false information to a public servant. Prosecution opposed the release of the accused persons on bail.

The court further directed that a pre-bail report be prepared and set the bond ruling for 4th April 2025.

