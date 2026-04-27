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3 Suspects Arrested After Robbing Chinese National Ksh2.1 Million

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Detectives from the DCI’s Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) and the Operation Action Team (OAT) have arrested three suspects in connection with a string of robberies in Nairobi and its surrounding areas.

In a statement on Monday, April 27, DCI said the trio robbed a Chinese national on January 23, 2026, along Mombasa Road.

According to the DCI, the foreign national was stopped by men posing as traffic police officers and robbed of the money.

“Under the guise of authority, they demanded her driving license. As she handed it over, the assailants seized the opportunity, jumped into her vehicle, and made off with Sh2,140,000 in cash, money she had just withdrawn from both the DTB Bank Mombasa Road branch and the Standard Chartered Bank Sameer branch,” DCI said.

In a separate incident on March 17, 2026, the suspects robbed another victim who had withdrawn Ksh4.2 million from Equity Bank Utawala Branch, intending to pay for steel supplies near Gateway Mall.

The suspects, who were dressed in blue police uniforms and reflector jackets, intercepted the victim with two of them brandishing pistols.

“They falsely accused him of trafficking narcotic drugs, handcuffed him, and forced him into their vehicle, hooding him before robbing him of the Sh4.2 million hidden in a bag in his car, dumping him in the Karen,” DCI stated.

Another victim told the detectives that she was robbed of Ksh1,400,000, which she was entrusted by her boss at KCB Bank, located along Mombasa Road in the Airtel building, for payment to her colleagues.

She took a motorcycle, heading towards the Sayan Business Park; however, upon reaching Cabanas Interchange, they were ambushed by four men in a grey Mazda CX-5, registration number KDQ 170T, who claimed to be police officers.

DCI detectives launched investigations and, using forensic leads, they arrested the three notorious suspected robbers.

Boniface Kilonzo Mwaniki was apprehended along Lusaka Road; Josphat Musili at Dandora Phase IV, and Muia Mutune at Kalawa Shopping Centre in Makueni County.

Upon their arrest, detectives recovered their getaway vehicle, a Mazda CX-5, registration number KDW 016H, along with a military jungle hat and three reflector jackets.

The suspects are in custody, undergoing processing pending arraignment in a court of law.

Meanwhile, detectives are pursuing additional leads to identify and apprehend more members of this group still at large.

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