3 Suspects Arrested For Breaking Into Warehouse in Embakasi

Law enforcement officers, in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), have arrested three suspects in connection with the break-in of a go-down and theft at Vimit Convertors Limited along Mombasa Road.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 9, DCI said the suspects breached the facility’s security by scaling the wall and cutting through the iron sheet roof.

After getting into the offices of the warehouse, the suspects stole electronics, among other valuable items.

Items stolen during the incident include two laptops, a Microsoft Surface device, a Razer device, a Huawei tablet, and a SoundLink Mini speaker, among other valuables.

The arrested individuals, identified as Francis Ndusa Buika, Patrick Mututho, and Ezekiel Ndusa Musyoki, are currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

