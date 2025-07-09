Connect with us

News

3 Suspects Arrested For Breaking Into Warehouse in Embakasi

By

Published

FotoJet (10)

Law enforcement officers, in collaboration with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), have arrested three suspects in connection with the break-in of a go-down and theft at Vimit Convertors Limited along Mombasa Road.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 9, DCI said the suspects breached the facility’s security by scaling the wall and cutting through the iron sheet roof.

“Law enforcement officers in Embakasi have apprehended three individuals behind godown breaking and theft at Vimit Convertors Limited, located along Mombasa Road near the SGR.

“The suspects breached the facility’s security by scaling the wall and cutting through the iron sheet roof,” read the DCI statement in part.

After getting into the offices of the warehouse, the suspects stole electronics, among other valuable items.

Items stolen during the incident include two laptops, a Microsoft Surface device, a Razer device, a Huawei tablet, and a SoundLink Mini speaker, among other valuables.

“Once inside, they targeted the offices and made off with a trove of electronics, including two laptops, a Microsoft Surface and a Razer, a Huawei iPad, and a Soundlink Mini speaker, among other valuable items,” DCI stated.

The arrested individuals, identified as Francis Ndusa Buika, Patrick Mututho, and Ezekiel Ndusa Musyoki, are currently in custody undergoing processing pending arraignment.

Also Read: NPS Directs Ndiangu’i Kinyagia to present Himself At DCI Offices

