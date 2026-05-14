3 Suspects Arrested in Ksh5.2 Million Fraud Syndicate Targeting Public Trustee Account

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has apprehended three suspects in connection with a fraud scheme that siphoned over Ksh5.2 million from the Public Trustee Administration Estates Account under the Office of the Attorney General.

In a statement on Thursday, DCI said the money was illegally wired through two fraudulent transactions of Ksh2,413,896 and Ksh2,813,989 into personal bank accounts.

“Detectives have arrested three suspects linked to a sophisticated fraud syndicate that siphoned Sh5,226,735 from the Public Trustee Administration Estates Account under the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice,” read the statement in part.

According to the DCI, the scheme executed through forged documents and fraudulent account details triggered investigations by detectives, who pieced together the money trail and identified seven suspects behind the scheme.

Upon conclusion of investigations, the case file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which approved charges against the seven suspects connected to the fraud.

The three suspects are set to face multiple charges, including Conspiracy to Defraud, Stealing, Forgery, and Acquisition of Proceeds of Crime.

On Wednesday, May 13, 2026, DCI detectives arrested the three suspects: Geoffrey Kipkemoi Langat, Patrick Ngandu Nderitu, and Timothy Kipchumba Cheboi in connection with the fraud.

The investigative agency noted that the three are currently undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court on Thursday.

“The three are currently undergoing processing ahead of their arraignment in court today, as detectives tighten the noose on four other suspects who remain on the run,” DCI added.