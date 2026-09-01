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3 Suspects Arrested Over Sh169,000 M-Pesa Robbery in Yatta

Ezra Nyakundi

Published

Police officers have arrested three suspects linked to a daring M-Pesa shop robbery in Katangi, Yatta Sub-County, in which an attendant was robbed of Sh169,000.

In a statement on Monday, September 1, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the trio was apprehended following a tip-off from members of the public.

The officers first intercepted and arrested one of the suspects, identified as Ben Mutuku, at Katangi Shopping Centre.

“Three suspects linked to a brazen M-Pesa shop robbery in which an attendant was robbed of Sh169,000 in Katangi, Yatta Sub-County, on May 15, 2026, have been arrested following a meticulously coordinated police operation.

“Acting on a tip-off from members of the public, officers from Katangi moved with speed, intercepting and arresting one of the suspects, Ben Mutuku, at Katangi Shopping Centre,” read the statement.

The officers subsequently extended the operation to Yathui in Mwala Sub-County, where two other suspects, Simon Makau and Samuel Mbolu, were arrested while travelling in a white Toyota Corolla, registration number KDU 164G.

The police also recovered an M-Pesa till phone that was allegedly stolen during the robbery. The device was positively identified by the M-Pesa attendant as the phone taken during the incident.

The three suspects remain in police custody as they undergo processing ahead of their arraignment in court.

The vehicle used by the suspects and the recovered phone have been detained as exhibits as investigations into the robbery continue.

“The three suspects remain in police custody undergoing processing ahead of arraignment, while the impounded vehicle and recovered phone are being held as exhibits as investigations continue,” DCI added.

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