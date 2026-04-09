3 Suspects Behind Attack on Osotsi Arrested

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested three suspects in connection with the attack on Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi at a Java restaurant in Kisumu.

In a statement on Thursday, April 9, DCI said the three suspects are currently in police custody pending arraignment in a court of law.

The three suspects include: Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje, Eric Otieno alias Dude, and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga.

“The suspects, identified as Carlos Owiti alias Kalonje (24) from Nyalenda, Eric Otieno alias Dude (39) from Manyatta, and Vincent Odhiambo alias Tinga (27) from Nyalenda, are currently in police custody and are being processed for arraignment in court,” DCI stated.

The DCI also noted that investigations have been intensified, with detectives actively pursuing additional suspects linked to the incident.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigations thanks members of the public who have volunteered useful information to aid the ongoing investigations and urges continued cooperation as detectives work to bring all perpetrators to justice,” the investigative agency added.

Senator Osotsi was attacked on Wednesday morning at a Java restaurant in Kisumu, where he had met a friend and engaged with members of the public.

According to the Vihiga Senator’s Director of Communication, Derick Luvega, armed men manhandled Osotsi in the full glare of the public.

“It was during this time that a group of gun-wielding individuals confronted him, questioning his political stance and subsequently subjecting him to physical manhandling. They demanded to know why he is supporting one-term and not two-term,” Luvega stated.

Following the attack, Senator Osotsi was airlifted to Nairobi and rushed to the hospital to receive immediate medical care.

The attack raised outrage online, with leaders and concerned citizens calling for action against the perpetrators of the incident.